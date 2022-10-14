Earlier this year, Barcelona cut a sponsorship deal with streaming platform Spotify in an effort to alleviate some of the financial woes plaguing the iconic club. As a part of the arrangement, Camp Nou was rebranded as “Spotify Camp Nou,” and Spotify replaced Rakuten as the club’s shirt sponsor.

For the year’s biggest rivalry match—El Clásico against Real Madrid—Barça will don a new logo on its kits. To celebrate hip-hop superstar Drake becoming the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on the platform, his OVO brand owl logo will take Spotify’s place on the front of the club’s shirts for the match.

Drake unveiled the new look himself on Friday. “This doesn’t feel real but it is,” he admitted in the caption.

Drake’s shirt features the number 50 on the back, to celebrate the streaming milestone.

“Our alliance with Spotify goes beyond a mere commercial relationship. It is a strategic relationship through which we seek to bring together two worlds that can arouse emotion, namely music and football,” said FC Barcelona’s Juli Guiu, vice president for marketing, in Spotify’s release. “This initiative is another example of this desire and the innovative spirit of our collaboration.”

El Clásico is set to be played on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET. As is often the case, the match will be crucial in the race to win La Liga, as the two rival clubs are tied atop the table at 22 points each. Barcelona has won five straight matches, while Real Madrid has four victories and a draw in its last five.

Real Madrid topped Barça last season, finishing 13 points clear of their rival to win La Liga.

