CFB World Reacts to Alabama-Tennessee Fourth Down Debacle

In the third quarter of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Tennessee in Knoxville, the Volunteers were faced with a fourth down and 2 at the Alabama 42-yard line.

Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker took a shotgun snap and threw a quick pass out to his right to tight end Jacob Warren, who was stuffed short of the line to gain.

Turnover on downs. Easy enough, right?

Wrong.

The officials huddled up to discuss whether or not it was a turnover on downs and Alabama ball. The line judge had it marked as third down on the field, while the stadium scoreboard indicated it was fourth down prior to the failed conversion by Tennessee.

The officials ruled on the field that it was a turnover on downs, but the decision went under a lengthy review on the field. Ultimately, the review confirmed that the call on the field made by the officials of a turnover on downs was correct, and Alabama took over on offense.

Here are some of the best reactions from social media following the debacle.

