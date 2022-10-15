Pat McAfee seldom disappoints as an entertainer.

The punter-turned-pundit hosts a popular YouTube show and makes regular WWE appearances. Last month, McAfee joined ESPN’s College GameDay, and he’s been sharing his wit and wisdom with the greater college football world ever since.

McAfee and the College GameDay crew visited Knoxville this week in advance of the pivotal SEC showdown between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. Not surprisingly, he performed a sublime stunt to fire up fans before the big matchup.

Clad in Vols checkerboard overalls and an orange bucket hat, McAfee flipped backward, heels over head, and deftly bellyflopped off the back of a boat into the Tennessee River near Neyland Stadium.

This isn’t McAfee’s first aquatic escapade. Back in 2019, he bellyflopped off the top of a double-decker boat into the Brazos River to hype the Oklahoma-Baylor game in Waco, Texas.

McAfee’s first notable water adventure occurred during his playing days, when he was arrested for public intoxication after a predawn swim in an Indianapolis canal. He later turned the incident into a merchandising opportunity by selling T-shirts commemorating the swim.

