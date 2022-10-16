Tennessee Fans Tear Down Goalposts After Beating Nick Saban, Alabama

Tennessee fans stormed Neyland Stadium as Chase McGrath scored a wobbly field goal in the final seconds to push the No. 6 Volunteers past Nick Saban and No. 3 Alabama.

The 52-49 victory marks Tennessee’s first over the Crimson Tide since 2006, and en route to the victory, Saban’s squad made costly mistakes that resulted in the highest amount of penalties in program history. The 52 points is the most allowed in a game since 1907, which was against Sewanee (54 points), per ESPN Stats & Info.

More than 100,000 fans flooded the field with orange in celebration of breaking the 15-game streak.

It didn’t take long for the goalposts to suddenly disappear as fans worked their way together up the steps and out the door.

The game was tied 49-49 with a tad over three minutes remaining, and it looked like Alabama would run away with it. However, kicker Will Reichard missed a critical field goal, sending it wide right. With the possession, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker started the charge down the field, throwing 18-yard and 27-yard passes to put the Vols in field goal range as the seconds ticked by.

Hooker ended the night going 21-for-30 for 385 yards, five touchdown passes and a single interception. Comparatively, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went 35-for-52, throwing for 455 yards and two touchdowns.

This game will go down in history as the second most combined points scored in a game between AP Top 6 squads—101 points.

One of the many lingering questions after this epic Saturday matchup: where exactly did the goal posts go?

