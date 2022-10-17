NFL World Reacts to Missed Tripping Penalty in Bills-Chiefs Game

Sunday’s matchup between the Bills and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium lived up to the billing, with Buffalo winning a thriller by a final score of 24–20. But the end result was nearly thrown off course by a missed call that went in Kansas City’s favor.

Midway through the fourth quarter and trailing by three, the Bills faced a third-and-10 from their own 35-yard line when quarterback Josh Allen was brought down by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for a sack. But what the officials missed was that Jones was able to get Allen to the ground by extending his leg and tripping Allen as the quarterback was attempting to scramble away from the pressure.

Allen immediately appealed to the referee that there should have been a tripping penalty called but to no avail.

The play was the only time the Chiefs were able to sack Allen, who finished the game with 329 passing yards and three scores while adding 32 rushing yards.

All’s well that ends well, of course, and the missed call was overshadowed by Allen and the Buffalo defense stepping up in crunch time. The Chiefs went three-and-out on their subsequent possession, which was followed by a 12-play, 76-yard touchdown drive from Buffalo that was capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining. Mahomes threw an interception on the following drive, clinching the win for the Bills.

Even with the result, the missed tripping play drew plenty of ire from viewers. Here are some of the best social media reactions to the play.

