Fans, Media React to Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 Postponement

As the old saying goes: You can plan a pretty Game 5 of the ALDS, but you can’t predict the weather (or something like that).

Rain wiped away Monday night’s do-or-die elimination game in the Bronx, with the Yankees and Guardians forced to try again Tuesday. The two teams were originally slated to begin the game at 7:07 p.m. ET and waited over two hours before officially throwing in the towel. This is the second game to be postponed this series after Game 2 was pushed from Thursday to Friday.

Game 5 is now slated for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET, and the postponement throws the schedule into a further crunch. The winner will have to fly to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS, which is set for Wednesday at 7:37 p.m. ET.

Unsurprisingly, fans who had been anticipating the game to start and waiting for hours on end were not pleased with the result, even if the likelihood of a postponement was relatively high given the day’s forecast. Fans at Yankee Stadium showed up early and stayed throughout all the delays and announcements, and those who were gearing up to watch from home were similarly disappointed and took to social media to let out their frustrations. Check out some of the best reactions below:

