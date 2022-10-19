Tom Brady’s Sunday outing against the Steelers was not a pretty one. The Buccaneers’ offense struggled to get anything going against a banged-up Steelers defense, and, at one point, he was caught on camera berating his offensive line to try to inject some life into them—but to no avail.

Former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who attended the game, went as far as to say the 45-year-old didn’t want to be out there Sunday.

“Tom is the greatest. Super Bowl rings show it, talking about it and whatever,” he said on the Footbahlin With Ben Roethlisberger podcast. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion also recalled that he said, “There’s no way he’s enjoying this,” while at the game. He added, “It just didn’t look fun to him.”

Brady finished the game with 243 passing yards and one touchdown pass in the 20–18 loss. He was sacked twice and hit five times.

