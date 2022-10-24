Kentucky’s John Calipari Invites Coal Miner, Son From Viral Photo to Rupp Arena

Kentucky basketball continued its preparation for the upcoming season over the weekend with a scrimmage in front of fans in Pikeville, Ky., and you never know who will come to watch the game.

Wildcats coach John Calipari shared a picture of what appeared to be a coal miner who came directly from work to watch the game with his son. Calipari was touched by the photo. So on Monday morning, he offered the man and his family VIP tickets to a future home game in Lexington.

“Don’t know who this is,” Calipari tweeted, “but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!”

Calipari wrote that his family’s “American dream” started in a West Virginia coal mine, connecting him to the fan.

The Wildcats’ season begins in two weeks with home games against Howard and Duquesne.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: