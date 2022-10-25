While down 0–3 to the Astros in the ALCS, the Yankees employed a unique strategy to galvanize their players and convince them that they were capable of coming back from the deficit. But not everyone was a fan of the strategy.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Chad Bohling, the team’s mental skills coach, sent around highlight videos of the 2004 Red Sox to the team on Sunday. That team famously beat the Yankees in the ALCS, becoming the only team in MLB postseason history to overcome an 3–0 series deficit. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez even FaceTimed Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz into Boone’s office pregame.

Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay ripped the approach specifically because it used New York’s previous failure as motivation.

“How, in baseball God’s name, can you be so tone deaf, as an organization?” Kay said. “Are you out of your mind? I talked to three players from the ’04 team—they were outraged by the fact that their failure was being used as motivation for the 2022 team.”

The Yankees lost Game 4 on Sunday and the Astros are heading to the World Series to play the Phillies.

