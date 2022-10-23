MLB Announces Update on Start Time For Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 4

Game 4 of the ALCS between the Yankees and Astros will begin later than scheduled on Sunday night due to inclement weather in New York. The new start time is expected to be 8:30 p.m. ET.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. ET on Sunday night. However, MLB Communications tweeted an hour before the official start saying the game would not begin on time, and that it could potentially be postponed to Monday.

MLB later tweeted that the two teams and the league would meet to evaluate the forecast.

MLB noted that they are working with the two teams to make sure the pitchers have ample time to warm up before the start of the game.

The rain is not projected to pause for long on Sunday night. However, there is a chance of rain throughout the day on Monday, according to Weather.com.

The Yankees hope to keep their World Series chances alive as they currently trail the Astros 0–3 in the series. If the Astros win Game 4, they will face the Phillies in the 2022 World Series.

This is the second time this postseason that a game hosted by New York could possibly be postponed. Game 5 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians was moved to the following day because of rain.

