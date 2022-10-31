Fox Facing Criticism After Using Ye’s Music During NFL Broadcasts

Fox is facing criticism after using a song by the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, during the Cowboys–Bears game on Sunday.

The network played part of the song “Flashing Lights” by Ye as the game cut to commercial break.

Various companies cut ties with Ye and his music recently after the rapper shared a string of antisemitic comments, including that he planned to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

However, it appears that Fox has yet to officially stop using the rapper’s music. Fox has yet to make an announcement about the choice to play the song on Sunday.

Ye’s comments have led brands such as Adidas to end their relationship with him and Peloton to indefinitely pause the use of his music. HBO’s show The Shop: Uninterrupted decided not to air an episode featuring Ye after the rapper reiterated “more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” Additionally, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown ended their relationships with Donda Sports, Ye’s agency.

