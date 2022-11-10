Kaka Declares World Cup Trophy the ‘Best’ in Sports

Brazil soccer great Kaká has been traveling with the World Cup Trophy over the past few weeks to promote the upcoming tournament in Qatar. FIFA hosted a unique event in New York City on Tuesday, inviting eight emerging artists to create their own depictions of the trophy as part of the “Spotlight: Your Dreams” campaign. During the event, the 2002 World Cup winner reflected on what the trophy means to him, 20 years after he helped his country to its most recent victory.

“[The World Cup Trophy] means a lot to me. Any time I can be close to it, it’s an honor,” Kaká told reporters on Tuesday. “I remember everything happening in 2002, the moment that I held the trophy for the first time.

“The best [trophy] is the World Cup. It’s something very very special.”

That year, Brazil beat Germany 2–0 to claim the World Cup title, after a dominant performance throughout the tournament. A young Kaká played alongside Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos and Golden Boot winner Ronaldo, his pick for the sport’s GOAT on a loaded squad.

In New York, Idaho-based artist DREYFUS took home the art competition with her depiction of the trophy, in the event hosted by college soccer player-turned TikTok star Noah Beck.

World Cup play in Qatar begins on Sunday, Nov. 20.

