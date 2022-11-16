Mississippi State coach Mike Leach can always be counted on to deliver a colorful quote—even when he’s deciding not to answer a question.

That scenario unfolded on Wednesday when Leach was asked to grade the SEC officials this season. Knowing full well that publicly criticizing referees would get him fined, the veteran Leach didn’t take the bait, though he delivered an entertaining response nonetheless.

“That’s obviously a ridiculous question,” Leach said, per Stefan Krajisnik of the Clarion Ledger. “You know that unless I plan to spend some money, but I’ll tell you what. You go ahead and mail me a check. I think $30,000 will cover it although I would want to check the market first. You go ahead and mail me the check, and I’ll give you one heck of an answer.”

Leach’s sidestepping of a potential fine comes two days after Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin found a clever way to avoid a similar trap. Kiffin referred to a conversation he claims to have had with the mother of his quarterback, Jaxson Dart, and relayed how she felt the officiating was poor during the Rebels’ loss to Alabama on Saturday.

Perhaps when the Bulldogs and Rebels meet in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving, Leach and Kiffin can properly commiserate about their true feelings for SEC officials.

