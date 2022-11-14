Lane Kiffin Apologizes to Jaxson Dart’s Mom for Officiating Vs. Alabama

After a frustrating 30–24 loss to Alabama on Saturday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin found a way in his Monday press conference to revisit his issues with SEC officials without directly criticizing them himself.

You read that right.

Kiffin said he spoke with the mother of starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and apologized to her for the way her son was treated by officials in Saturday’s game.

Kiffin revealed that Dart’s mom was critical of the officiating.

“She mentioned it’s a shame her son gets treated different based on what SEC program he’s at on gameday and protected different,” Kiffin began.

Kiffin then said, “You can’t fine me for what someone else says,” a quote that drew laughs from media members in attendance.

The No. 14 Rebels (8-2) travel to Arkansas (5-5) for this week’s game. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

