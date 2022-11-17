When the weather starts to get cold, it’s the sign from Mother Nature that the time for midweek MACtion is nigh. While the glory of competitive football Tuesday and Wednesday nights always delivers, the forces of the universe coalesced to bring us something magical during Wednesday’s showdown between Western Michigan and Central Michigan.

The matchup between the Broncos and the Chippewas—who play each year for the Victory Cannon (seriously)—took place in a flurry of snowfall that made any semblance of coherent offense practically impossible. Every fan in attendance can never have their dedication to their respective sub-.500 teams questioned for braving the harsh elements—but one (inanimate) fan in particular stole the show on this night.

Fun fact: “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Disney’s Frozen is actually about MAC football.

Perhaps the best part about this clip is that the actual fan sitting next to the snow fan isn’t even wearing gloves. That’s the sign of a person who has been through these sorts of conditions before and probably prefers a little sub-zero precipitation with their college football.

Western Michigan would go on to win the game by a very blizzard-appropriate 12-10 score, scoring five points in the final four minutes of the game. That gives the Broncos four wins in the past five meetings between these two sides.

Hopefully the snow fan got to take in the glory of the Victory Cannon before losing its structural integrity entirely and blending in with the rest of the ample snow around it.

