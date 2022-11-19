Here’s What Mike Leach Puts on His Thanksgiving Plate

After Mississippi State rolled to a 56–7 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday to move to 7–4 on the season, Bulldogs coach Mike Leach provided yet another iconic sound byte in his postgame on-field interview.

Leach, who will now prepare his team for the Egg Bowl against rival Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day, was asked what’s on his holiday plate.

“Oh I always make the gravy and I do make great gravy,” Leach began. “I’m not a big cook…I haven’t been…but I’ve made the gravy for decades. I always get uh white meat, a little stuffing but not too much, some mashed potatoes, gravy over everything. Hopefully they have greens, they generally don’t and then a corner of green beans, never sweet potatoes, and I like fruit pies better than this pumpkin apple stuff.”

When asked if he likes cranberry sauce, Leach tried his best to remain neutral on the controversial Thanksgiving subject.

“Yeah but just a quick little droplet of it. I’m not going to get carried away with that either.”

There’s one thing that’s for certain. Leach is a certified gravy guy.

Happy Thanksgiving indeed.

More CFB Coverage: