It’s been 60 years since a men’s team has won back-to-back World Cup titles. But if you think that makes France a long shot to host the trophy this year, you might want to check out one bettor’s seven-leg futures parlay for the ages.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, one bettor has a chance to turn a $26 bet into over half a million dollars. And it all comes down to the French men’s national team winning it all in Qatar.

The first six legs of the parlay have already cashed, and it’s an impressive list of champions from this year: Kansas men’s basketball to win the NCAA tournament, the Warriors to win the NBA Finals, the Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup, AC Milan to win Serie A, Los Angeles F.C. to win the MLS cup and Manchester City to win the Premier League. Now, if France wins the World Cup this winter, this bettor’s $26 wager will turn into $557,770.91

Talk about a return on your investment.

How this person was able to correctly predict the champions of six major sporting leagues is beyond comprehension. It’s unclear if the bettor has the opportunity to cash out, or if any hedging possibilities are being pursued. But while the majority of the soccer-viewing public cheers for their national team of choice, at least one person’s rooting interest will transcend all manner of nationalistic pride or heritage.

