Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Meets Boy He Inspired During Cancer Fight

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wasn’t able to play in Monday night’s game in Mexico City, but he was able to make a monumental impact on a young fan prior to kickoff.

Almost two years to the day after he posted a video to Instagram telling Murray that he was his inspiration to get through cancer treatment, 14-year-old Hector Nahle got to meet his hero.

Murray flew Hector as well as his mother, father and sister to Mexico City from their hometown of Torreon, Mexico for Monday’s game, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. He also gave them all tickets and field passes, which they took advantage of while the team was warming up.

About an hour and a half before kickoff, Murray motioned Hector onto the field at Estadio Azteca. The two hugged, talked and played catch–fulfilling a promise that the Cardinals quarterback had made when he first responded to Hector’s message.

Hector posted his video on Nov. 30, 2020, the same day he had surgery to remove 10 centimeters of his right fibula, which included a tumor caused by osteosarcoma. He told Murray that he was the quarterback’s No. 1 fan and his “inspiration to recover.”

Murray responded on Dec. 10 that same year, vowing to meet Hector after he recovered and encouraging him to keep fighting.

“First and foremost, I wanna say, you’re a warrior, bro,” Murray said on Instagram. “You inspire me as much just as I inspire you, man. You inspired all of us. I can’t wait to meet you.”

Murray has now followed through on that promise, giving Hector an experience he’ll surely never forget.

