Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin might have just won the sports world’s Dad of the Year award.

During Thursday night’s Egg Bowl showdown between the Rebels and Mississippi State, Kiffin had his son Knox on the sideline to partake in the game experience.

As it turned out, Knox found himself in the spotlight, blasting a fire extinguisher in celebration on national television.

As players held Kiffin’s son up on their shoulders, he sprayed the fire extinguisher among Ole Miss players on the sideline after a Rebels touchdown. Videos of the celebration went viral on social media.

This almost certainly will be a lasting memory for Knox. How many kids can say they celebrated a touchdown with a major college football team by spraying a fire extinguisher?

At halftime, Kiffin’s Rebels led 16–14 over the Bulldogs.

