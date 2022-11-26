Fan Wearing Ohio State and Michigan Gear at The Game Goes Viral

The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan is as fierce as it gets in all of American sports. If an individual has an allegiance to one of the Big Ten programs, then the unwritten rules of the universe basically prohibit that person from showing any sort of positive feelings toward the other school.

Except that didn’t seem to be the case for one fan who was in Columbus for the 118th edition of The Game Saturday.

An image posted on social media from Ohio Stadium showed one fan in particular trying to straddle the impossible line of showing support for both teams. The individual was seen wearing a scarlet Ohio State shirt, while also rocking a blue and maize Michigan hat. Take a look:

The choice of apparel was the ire of the college football world on Saturday. Pretty much no one could accept that the fan would show up to one of the sport’s most heated rivalries wearing the colors of both schools.

Questionable attire aside, the real question is: who does this fan want to see win The Game? No matter the outcome, it seems like they have their bases covered, which surely won’t go over well with either fanbase.

More Extra Mustard:

Wolverine Digest: Ohio State Is Good, But Beatable

For more Michigan coverage, go to Wolverine Digest.