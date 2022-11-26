J.J. McCarthy Taunts Ohio State Crowd During Final Minutes of Win

After being down three at halftime, No. 3 Michigan dominated No. 2 Ohio State in the second half to cruise to a 45–23 victory at the Shoe. And on the way to the blowout finish, the Wolverines players trolled Buckeyes fans in Columbus.

As the clock wound down, cameras showed quarterback J.J. McCarthy waving goodbye to the crowd as disappointed Ohio State fans left the stadium.

McCarthy certainly earned the right to show off, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns with 27 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to lead the way. Of the Wolverines’ six total touchdowns, five came on big plays that went for at least 40 yards.

A sideline video shows McCarthy was not the only player to wave goodbye, as several other Wolverines joined in.

The win marked Michigan’s first on the road against Ohio State since 2000, and the team’s largest road victory in this rivalry since 1976. It also gave the Wolverines an inside track towards the College Football Playoff, just one Big Ten Championship game win away from securing a spot.

