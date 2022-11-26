Watch: Ohio State Fans Chant ‘We Want Urban’ After Team’s Loss to Michigan

In the biggest game of the year, against its biggest rival, No. 2 Ohio State laid an egg as No. 3 Michigan steamrolled the Buckeyes in the second half. The 45-23 blowout marked the second straight year where Ohio State lost to Michigan and failed to clinch a chance at the Big Ten Championship and, potentially, the College Football Playoff.

As a result, Buckeyes fans are not happy with the performance of head coach Ryan Day. First, fans expressed their displeasure on social media with Day’s conservative in-game decisions. Next, fans at the game began calling for his predecessor.

As Fox broadcasted its postgame show outside Ohio Stadium, fans began chanting for the program to bring back Urban Meyer as Meyer was breaking down the game.

Meyer spent seven years at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to an 83-9 record and a National Championship for the 2014 season. When he retired prior to the 2019 season, Day, who had spent two years with the team as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, took over.

Before the game even began, ESPN’s Desmond Howard predicted that fans would want Meyer back if Ohio State lost.

Day is now 45-5 in his career as head coach, but now has two losses against Michigan. Meyer, meanwhile, went 7-0 in his career against Michigan as the Buckeyes head coach.

The former Ohio State coach led one of the best stretches of football in Buckeyes history, and fans are officially clamoring to go back to that era.

