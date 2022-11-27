Michigan Football Team Goes On Ice at Hockey Game, Gets Shooed Off By Ref

Following Michigan football’s 45–23 win over rival Ohio State on Saturday, the Wolverines made their way back home and showed support the Wolverines’ ice hockey team.

The football team walked onto the ice at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich., a few hours after their monumental win in Columbus, Ohio. The team was welcomed with booming cheers from the crowd at the hockey game.

The football players slipped and slid on the ice, including some laying down almost like a penguin.

Their fun was cut short when one of the referees came over and motioned for the team to get off the ice. The team promptly walked off the ice.

The Michigan hockey team’s Twitter even noted that it “would have been worth the penalty” for the football team to remain on the ice and hear the crowd’s applause and cheers.

The hockey team followed the football team’s lead on Saturday by also winning, claiming a 4–1 victory over Harvard.

