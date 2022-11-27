College Football World Debates Whether Ohio State or Alabama Should Be No. 5 in CFP Rankings

After Saturday’s college football results, the playoff picture has become more clear, with conference championship weekend on the horizon. It seems as if Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC have the inside track at the top four as long as they win their respective conference championships.

However, which team should hold the fifth spot in the rankings? Current No. 5 LSU lost to Texas A&M, creating a vacancy in the top five. The spot is important because if one of the top four teams loses next week, then the No. 5 team could sneak into the College Football Playoff.

The argument seems to boil down to 11-1 Ohio State and 10-2 Alabama. The Buckeyes have only one loss but got blown out on Saturday by Michigan, 45-23. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide suffered its two losses by a combined four points against two teams in the latest top 10 of the playoff rankings.

Social media has been debating this issue since Alabama’s win over Auburn on Saturday, and there is no consensus on which team deserves the fifth spot.

Neither Alabama nor Ohio State will play next weekend, so the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes have to hope for upsets as the top four teams battle in their conference championship games.

