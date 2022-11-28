The Seahawks lost a heartbreaker on Sunday against the Raiders, but before the game was over, fans witnessed a major addition to the blooper reel.

It didn’t take long for the Seattle defense to get going, intercepting Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr on his first pass of the day. Seattle safety Quandre Diggs picked off Carr, and TV cameras caught one player quite plainly breaking a major rule during the ensuing return.

In a video posted on Twitter, Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor can be seen on the sideline when the play was made, but he then decided to run on the field and block for Diggs.

Amazingly, Seattle wasn’t flagged for having too many men on the field, and the turnover set up a Kenneth Walker III touchdown run just seconds later.

Ultimately, Las Vegas ended up having the last laugh when Josh Jacobs scored on an 86-yard run to get the walk-off win in overtime.

