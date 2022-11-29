Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had plenty to discuss in his latest appearance Shan & RJ via 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning. Dallas is firmly in possession of a playoff spot and the franchise is in the middle of trying to land free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., leaving Jones with ample material to talk about.

However, all that chatter was temporarily brought to a halt when the 80-year-old broke out in a violent coughing fit in the middle of his appearance on the show. When speaking about the competition in the NFC, Jones couldn’t seem to quell his cough, prompting one of the hosts to ask whether he was O.K.

Eventually, Jones caught his breath and immediately joked about the situation. After asking for some oxygen, the Cowboys owner requested what he thought was an even better remedy: a shot of Jack Daniel’s.

“Get me some oxygen,” Jones joked once his voice came back. “Better still, how about a big shot of Jack?”

The co-hosts got quite a kick out of the quip from the Cowboys owner and the show moved along with a hitch. But, it’s still unclear if Jones ever got that shot of whiskey.