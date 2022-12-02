Cameroon’s Aboubakar Picks Up Red Card After Scoring Winner vs. Brazil

Brazil appeared to be headed to a scoreless draw in Friday’s World Cup match against Cameroon at Lusail Stadium.

For more than 90 minutes (including stoppage time), with its second-string players starting, Brazil’s defense kept Cameroon from notching a goal. That’s until Vincent Aboubakar changed the scoreboard, notching the lone goal of the game off of a pass from Jerome Ngom Mbekeli.

However, immediately after Aboubakar found the back of the net to break the deadlock, the forward removed shirt in a celebratory moment and received a red card after previously getting a yellow card in the match for an aggressive tackle on Brazil’s Gabriel Martinelli.

Aboubakar was immediately removed the contest, but before being dealt the red card, the referee dapped up the Cameroon player. Despite Aboubakar’s miraculous score and a victory against the five-time World Cup champs, Cameroon was eliminated from the tournament. The Indomitable Lions finished third in points in Group G, two points below second-placed Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the Swiss defeated Serbia, 3-2. The Seleção finished in first place in points. But even in the loss, what a great moment for Aboubakar.