Josh Allen Makes Wild Claim About Jay Z

1. After Josh Allen led his team to a 24–10 win over the Patriots on Thursday night, during which he was 22-of-33 for 223 yards and two touchdowns, he had an eventful meeting in the backstage/tunnel/locker room/I-don’t-know-what-you-call-it area.

After watching the game with New England owner Robert Kraft, Jay Z came down to mingle with the enemy.

The rapper/mogul spotted Bills wideout Gabe Davis, and Allen and exchanged pleasantries with the players.

Despite Jay Z giving Allen a pretty legit bro hug, the quarterback claimed afterward that he thought Jay might not have known who Allen was.

While we appreciate Allen’s attempt at being humble here, there is just no way that is true. Jay Z is a legit sports fan, so he’s going to know the best or second-best quarterback in the NFL. Plus, Jay Z had just spent three hours watching Allen pick apart the Patriots.

However, this angle does show that Jay Z acknowledged Davis before Allen and that he called out to Davis, so maybe Jay was just more excited to meet Davis than Allen.

Or, maybe Jay just didn’t want Allen to accuse him of doing a stop and chat.

2. At the end of the first half of that Bills-Patriots game, New England kicker Nick Folk missed a field goal, causing Bill Belichick to utter a bad word. The best part was Al Michaels’s reaction once he read Belichick’s lips.

3. This week's SI Media Podcast features a conversation with the voice of Sunday Night Football on NBC, Mike Tirico.

Tirico, who took over the role from Al Michaels this year, talks about how closely he pays attention to NBC's flex scheduling options, what goes into flexing a game and the logistics of flexing. Tirico also shares how he watches games every Sunday, the difference between doing Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, his stance on referencing point spreads and over/unders during games and much more.

Following Tirico, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy talks about Jim Nantz mentioning his name during the Bills-Lions telecast on Thanksgiving, the sad state of Charles Barkley’s friendship with Michael Jordan, Spotify Unwrapped and more.

4. Draymond Green told a fan to “enjoy the f---ing game” and “shut up” during Golden State’s visit to Dallas on Tuesday.

Thursday, the NBA fined Green $25,000 for using obscene language. Green wasn't pleased, and who can blame him?

5. Lions running back Jamaal Williams gave quite a “gift” to his offensive lineman.

6. Drew Brees just took part in one of the cringiest marketing debacle’s you’ll ever see from an athlete.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Tomorrow, Dec. 3, marks the 13th anniversary of Michael Scott breaking the hearts of a bunch of high school students.

