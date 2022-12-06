Tom Brady Says He Gave Aaron Judge His ‘Best Pitch’

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes rages on and Tom Brady didn’t waste his opportunity Monday night when the AL MVP and free agent attended the Buccaneers’ home game against the Saints.

The two superstars exchanged words ahead of the game and Brady had some fun—as he usually does—on Twitter.

“Gave him my best pitch!” Brady said. “Thanks for coming out @thejudge44.”

Brady was presumably making a case for the Rays, but it’s unclear if he may have been doing some recruiting for the Yankees as well. The only other teams that are in the conversation as favorites to land Judge, who will likely fetch a deal more than $300 million, are the Dodgers and the Giants, the team Judge grew up rooting for in Northern California.

Judge showed up to the game in a Mike Evans jersey, seemingly returning the favor to the Tampa Bay wideout for his support during his all-time 2022 season. Evans wore Judge’s jersey on Oct. 9 after a Bucs win, which happened to come the day after Judge set the AL home run record.

At any rate, Judge is still weighing his options but it’s anyone’s guess whether Brady had any kind of influence in his decision.