Yankees Have Offered Aaron Judge Deal Worth About $300 Million, per Report

With the MLB winter meetings set to begin on Sunday, the Yankees are hoping to secure star outfielder Aaron Judge to a new deal sooner rather than later as other contenders jockey for the 2022 American League MVP.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that the Yankees have offered Judge a deal in the realm of eight years and $300 million. New York potentially could increase that offer, depending on their competition for the four-time All-Star. The current offer would pay Judge an average of approximately $37.5 million per season. Judge previously rejected a seven-year contract extension from the Yankees worth $30.5 million per year.

In addition to the Yankees, the Giants and Dodgers are also in the mix for Judge and are willing to spend. Per Passan, Judge is slated to earn a record-breaking contract that will surpass the top average yearly salary for a position player. That distinction currently belongs to Mike Trout at $35.5 million.

The 30-year-old met with the Giants on Nov. 21 in San Francisco, making a stop at Oracle Park as well as texting with Warriors star Stephen Curry about the potential of playing in the Bay Area. Judge’s conversation with Curry comes after he previously received the blessing of MLB legend and former Giants slugger Barry Bonds, who said he would love to see Judge in a Giants uniform next season.

The Giants-Judge connection centers around the Yankees star having grown up in Linden Calif., less than 100 miles from San Francisco.