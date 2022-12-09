Baker Mayfield Says Rams WR Van Jefferson Owes Him From College Days

Just two days after being claimed off waivers from the Panthers, newly acquired Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield engineered a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive, capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to receiver Van Jefferson to beat the Raiders 17–16 and snap a six-game losing streak.

John Wolford started the game for the Rams, but was pulled after one series in favor of Mayfield. Mayfield, who was obviously playing with a limited understanding of the Rams’ playbook, performed quite well given the circumstances, as he completed 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards and the touchdown pass to Jefferson.

When asked whether this week was the first time Mayfield and Jefferson had met, the quarterback used the opportunity to crack a joke about Jefferson from their college days.

“No, Van and I go back,” Mayfield said.

“I’m not very happy with Van until now. I was trying to get him to come to Oklahoma, and he wouldn’t text or call back. He owes me one,” the quarterback joked.

Jefferson played for Ole Miss and the University of Florida during his college career, where he caught 175 passes for 2,159 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Mayfield wishes that Jefferson had that kind of success with him at Oklahoma instead.

It looks like the duo is making up for lost time now as new teammates with the Rams.