Soccer World Debates Whether Lionel Messi Is Greatest of All Time

Lionel Messi finally captured the one accomplishment that had eluded him for the entirety of his brilliant career: a World Cup victory.

In what was his fifth and final World Cup–and in his record-setting 26th game appearance at the World Cup, Messi led Argentina to a win over France in an unforgettable final in Lusail, Qatar. After clinging to a 2–0 lead through the first 80 minutes of the match, La Albiceleste yielded two goals to the French in a matter of two minutes, eventually sending the game into extra time. Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappé then each scored in the extra period, sending the match to penalty kicks at 3–3.

Argentina was perfect in the penalty shootout, downing France 4–2 to claim the country’s third World Cup championship and first since 1986.

Messi was spectacular in Sunday’s final, scoring on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute and then again in the 108th minute following a chaotic sequence. The 35-year-old then led off for Argentina in the penalty shootout and easily slotted his attempt past French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The performance increased Messi’s goal total at the 2022 World Cup to seven, just one goal shy of Mbappé, who netted a hat trick in the final. Messi also dished out three assists in the 690 minutes that he played in Qatar.

After 171 appearances in international play with Argentina, Messi finally secured soccer’s crown jewel in his 172nd cap, but a World Cup title is just the latest of his vast accomplishments. Now that he’s had an opportunity to lift the World Cup trophy, the soccer world is largely in agreement that Messi is the sport’s greatest player of all time.