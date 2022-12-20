Patriots’ Brown ‘Likes’ Post Saying Team Should Reach Out to Tom Brady

Patriots lineman Trent Brown appeared to reveal his feelings about quarterback Mac Jones’s future with the team while scrolling through Instagram recently.

The second-year Patriot liked an Instagram post on ESPN’s NFL page that included a quote from writer Bill Barnell about how the team should look into acquiring a different quarterback next season, including former New England quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

“The Patriots have to at least call Brady’s people to inquire whether he would like to return to New England to finish out his career,” the Instagram post said. “They could also pursue Garoppolo.”

While these two quarterback possibilities aren’t out of the question for the Patriots, Brown appeared to passively critique Jones by liking the Instagram post.

This “like” comes after the Patriots gut wrenching loss to the Raiders on Sunday when New England on a fumble returned for a touchdown in the final seconds of the game. Jones didn’t have a very good game statistically, completing 13-of-31 passes for 112 yards and zero touchdowns. His QBR for the game was just 12.2.

However, Brown has struggled this season, too, as he’s been penalized the most out of everyone on the team, according to NESN.

The Patriots fell out of the playoff picture after Sunday’s loss, but still remain in the hunt with a 7–7 record.