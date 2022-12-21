Famed Chiefs Superfan Arrested, Suspected of Bank Robbery

Xavier Michael Babudar is a diehard Chiefs fan who attends home and road games dressed as a wolf. He posts regularly on social media as “ChiefsAholic,” and you even might have spotted him on television.

When Babudar wasn’t present at the Chiefs’ game in Houston on Sunday and also wasn’t posting during the game, some fans began to worry about him. As it turns out, Babudar was in legal hot water, accused of robbing a bank in Bixby, Okla.

Bixby police arrested Babudar on Friday on charges of armed robbery, wearing a mask in commission of felony, a possession of firearm in commission of felony and threaten violent act, according to a police report. Babudar was arrested and placed behind bars at Tulsa County jail. His bond was set at $200,000.

Babudar’s bizarre story was discussed Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. It seems his fame is turning into infamy.