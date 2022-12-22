A video of two fans during Sunday’s Raiders-Patriots game went viral this week when someone recorded a Raiders fan scream incessantly in the face of a Patriots fan at the end of the wild game. Social media blew up, commending the Patriots fan for keeping his cool while the woman relentlessly appeared to harass him.

After the game, the fan, Jerry Edmond, got a call from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, inviting him to the home game on Saturday against the Bengals. Edmond shared a recording of Kraft’s message with League of Justice before conducting an interview.

“I just want you to know I think you represented our brand in a very classy way,” Kraft said.

Edmond flew to Las Vegas for his first NFL game and said two specific fans were giving him a hard time when there. He said at no time did he scream or disrespect them, but the woman said he was being “disrespectful to the stadium” and was “talking trash” about Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Edmond recalled that all he said was, “That’s the Derek Carr I know.”

At that point, the Patriots had tied the game and after they scored, Edmond said, “Raiders fans I think it’s time to go home.” Hearing this, the woman’s husband came over to him and said, “Oh, so you’re talking to me?”

He went on to explain that the couple went to sit next to him and harassed him the whole game at some point and they got more and more aggressive as the game went on. The video of the woman screaming and cursing in Edmond’s face happened after New England lost the game via a walk-off touchdown from defensive end Chandler Jones after Jakobi Meyers turned the ball over via an ill-advised last-second lateral attempt with the score tied and no time on the clock.

“I wasn’t gonna try to make a full out of myself and try to make a big scene,” Edmond said. “I didn’t want to ruin anybody else’s night either. At the end of the day, I came here to have fun at a game. I’m not about to let her ruin my experience.”