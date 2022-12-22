South Carolina coach Shane Beamer isn’t exactly your prototypical and conventional coach. From time to time he’ll let his personality out and crack a joke or two, and other times, he will take things to the extreme to show what he’s made of.

When talking to reporters on Wednesday’s signing day, Beamer said that he “may or may not have climbed a tree in my front yard while on Facetime with Oluwatosin Babalade just to prove a point,” per Gamecock Central’s Joe Macheca.

Babalade, who is nicknamed “Tree,” is a four-star recruit who re-committed to the Gamecocks on Wednesday via social media after briefly re-opening his recruiting. The offensive lineman confirmed Beamer’s story via his Instagram and appeared to post a screenshot of himself on Facetime with Beamer while he was, in fact, in a tree.

The senior will join South Carolina next year and appears will get along great with his new coach.