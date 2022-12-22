Tyreek Hill Proposes Another Major Change to the Pro Bowl

This will be the first year where the NFL’s Pro Bowl won’t include a singular full-contact game, but instead, will be filled with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The Pro Bowl, which has always been after the regular season, has seen a lot of changes over the years and one star wideout wants to see another big one.

After the Pro Bowl rosters were announced Wednesday night, Tyreek Hill took to Twitter to propose that the NFL take a page out from the NBA’s playbook on how it approaches its version of the All-Star Game.

“Since the pro bowl not tackle let’s move to the middle of season like NBA,” he said in a tweet.

The NBA’s All-Star Game takes place during All-Star Weekend at around the halfway mark of the regular season where players get a week off and all of the NBA’s biggest stars take part in some events. Obviously, something like this wouldn’t have been feasible for the NFL when there was an actual contact game.

Hill, who was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl Wednesday, may have a point. Another week off in the middle of their season might be a plus for players looking to get healthy. It’s unclear if it’s practical, though, given the NFL season is 17 games long now and every team has bye weeks at different times. But given that the Pro Bowl is changing from year to year, anything is possible.