A Sports Reporter Goes Viral for His Hilarious Reaction After Being Forced to Cover a Blizzard

1. This is the final Traina Thoughts of 2022, so I just want to take a quick moment here to thank you all for reading this past year. Some of you have been with me since the old Hot Clicks days (which completely blows me away), and your loyalty is never taken for granted.

I also want to give a shout-out to those of you who are regular SI Media Podcast listeners. It was a great year for the podcast in terms of guests and listenership, so thank you for that, too. If you’re not already a subscriber to the SI Media Podcast and are feeling generous during the holiday season, tap this link and subscribe. O.K., now on to the show.

I can’t think of a better way to close out Traina Thoughts for the year than with this video of Iowa sports reporter Mark Woodley.

Despite covering sports for a living, Woodley’s station, KWWL, had him fill in on blizzard coverage Thursday.

To say Woodley wasn’t thrilled about having to go from covering sports to snow would be an understatement.

“I normally do sports,” said Woodley during one of his reports. ”Everything is canceled here for the next couple of days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in five hours earlier than he’d normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same.”

Woodley was just getting started. Every on-air hit he did was filled with complaints, sarcasm and overall miserableness. My kind of guy!

The result was this wonderful compilation. Enjoy.

2. This week’s SI Media Podcast looks back at the year in sports media with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis.

We highlight the biggest stories of 2022, the most memorable moments and the sports media people who had big years. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Charles Barkley, Al Michaels, Pat McAfee, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Brian Windhorst and Ian Eagle are just some of the folks who are recognized.

In addition, we call out some low points from the year in sports media.

Following Curtis, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York joins the show for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include NFL Sunday Ticket reportedly heading to YouTube, navigating the NFL games while trying to celebrate Christmas, what New Year’s Eve really means, the best Christmas movie and more.

3. Former Patriots Julian Edelman went in on current Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on this week’s Inside the NFL. I’m not sure blaming Jones for the absurd loss to the Raiders last week is fair, but Edelman’s comments about Jones’s attitude are noteworthy.

4. The Broncos are playing on Christmas Day (unfortunately), so their social media team had some fun and came up with the idea to tell the players they’d be wearing special Christmas uniforms. This was all a prank, but the truth is, the Broncos should really wear these jerseys Sunday.

5. Props to Robert Kraft for hooking up this Patriots fan, who was berated by a nasty and overly aggressive Raiders fan during last Sunday’s game in Las Vegas.

6. If you missed it earlier this week, we handed out year-end awards for the best in sports media this year, so check it out.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: A sincere Happy Festivus to all of you celebrating today.

