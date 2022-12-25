Chiefs Give Coach Andy Reid a Cheeseburger for Christmas

It’s a common thought during the holidays: What do you get the person who has everything?

Chiefs players might have asked themselves that question this week when deciding on a holiday gift for coach Andy Reid. After all, Reid has guided Kansas City to nine playoff berths in 10 seasons, including seven consecutive AFC West division crowns. He famously coached the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV, ending a 50-year franchise championship drought.

With all that success as prologue, it had to be difficult to come up with a fitting gift idea for Reid. Good thing his players apparently remembered what Reid said after the team’s Super Bowl win three seasons ago: “I’m gonna go get the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen!”

Here’s Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes presenting Reid with an edible gift after Saturday’s 24-10 win over the Seahawks.

Fortunately, Reid didn’t shake the box looking for a clue about its contents. That could’ve been messy.

The Chiefs (12–3) play host to the Broncos (4–10) on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET as they continue to chase the Bills for the AFC’s top playoff seed.