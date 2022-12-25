It’s the Christmas season, which can only mean one thing: It’s time for somebody to steal Christmas.

That dubious honor typically falls to the Grinch, but everybody’s favorite of (just North of) Whoville might have some competition this year from another group wearing green. During Saturday’s NFC East matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys, Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith scored a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and proceeded do his best Grinch impression by pantomiming robbing the Salvation Army kettle behind the end zone in AT&T Stadium.

Smith was joined in the perfectly orchestrated celebration by fellow wideouts Quez Watkins and Kenneth Gainwell.

The play was part of a standout day for Smith, the former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick, who finished the game with eight catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn’t enough, though, as the Cowboys mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to eventually win, 40-34.