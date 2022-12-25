Pat McAfee Mocks Brett Favre After Eagles’ Touchdown Celebration

Former Colts punter and current ESPN analyst Pat McAfee regularly cracks wise with his wit and wisdom on various media platforms. Fortunately for sports fans seeking entertainment, he seldom keeps his opinions to himself.

To wit, McAfee recently told a Super Bowl-winning coach to “shut the f— up” regarding his criticism of Indianapolis coach Jeff Saturday.

Along that same line of candor, McAfee mocked Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre on Saturday night in ruthless fashion. Favre is embroiled in controversy in his home state of Mississippi, where he’s accused of seeking state welfare funds for the athletic department of his alma mater, Southern Miss.

So McAfee made light of the situation when Eagles wide receivers DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Kenneth Gainwell celebrated a touchdown in Saturday’s game against the Cowboys by pretending to rob the giant Salvation Army collection kettle beyond the end zone.

McAfee’s tweet definitely sparked a reaction, garnering nearly 40,000 likes and 5,000 retweets as of Sunday morning.