Indiana junior forward Anthony Leal gave his sister a special Christmas gift this holiday season, surprising her by paying off her student loans with money he’s earned through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals as a basketball player for the Hoosiers.

The present from Anthony to his sister Lauren included a handwritten card from her brother.

“You’re a spark of goodness brought into the world,” Anthony wrote. “You radiate kindness and bring happiness to so many people, especially me. I wanted you to know how much I look up to you and admire you. Your soul is beautiful and you are the best role model ever. There is no doubt that I made it to where I am today because of you. Someone like you deserves no burdens or restrictions in life. I feel like the best way to help you out with that is by paying off your student loan debt.”

When Lauren said “I don’t even know how much that is” in reference to her student loans, Anthony told her, “It’s zero now.”

Lauren played basketball at Division III DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.

Anthony’s parents posted the video to their personal Twitter account on Sunday.

Anthony tweeted that none of this would have been possible without NIL.

“Some folks have negative opinions about NIL,” he tweeted. “But without it, things like this wouldn’t be possible.”

Lauren quoted Anthony’s tweet expressing gratitude for the Christmas present from her brother.

“Never in my life have I felt this level of shock,” she said. “I was so stunned and absolutely speechless before my tears flowed. Saying ‘thank you’ will genuinely never be enough! Merry Christmas.”