With more than 40 games in a matter of weeks, college football bowl season is the ultimate sports smorgasbord.

In recent years, game sponsors have added to the fanfare with delightfully campy commercials and promotions. Cheez-It scored a marketing touchdown this year, unveiling ultra-cheesy product-themed hotel rooms to a player on each team at the Cheez-It Bowl and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Even better, each of the four players receives a Cheez-It NIL deal.

The snack cracker brand revealed Tuesday that Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman, Oklahoma punter Michael Turk, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. are the lucky winners.

Pittman recorded 29 receptions for 317 yards with three touchdowns for the Seminoles this season. Turk averaged 46.7 yards per punt in 60 punts this year for the Sooners.

Florida State (9-3) plays Oklahoma (6-6) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET in the Cheez-It Bowl at Orlando, Fla.

Nussmeier threw for 627 yards and three touchdown passes in six games this year for the Tigers. Tracy registered 26 catches for 185 yards this season for the Boilermakers.

LSU (9-4) plays Purdue (8-5) on Monday at 1 p.m. ET in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, also at Orlando.