Drake is one of the most famous entertainers in the world, but even he isn’t safe on social media. The Clippers posted a video of the rapper greeting Kawhi Leonard and Norm Powell on Tuesday during a game in Toronto and captioned it, “Kawhi and Norm with a fan.”

The four-time Grammy winner didn’t take too kindly to the shot and responded in kind.

“Win a ring,” Drake replied in the comments section.

The Clippers are one of 11 teams in the NBA that has yet to win an NBA title, and the avid Raptors fan appeared to relish in pointing that out. Both Leonard and Powell were a part of Toronto’s 2019 championship run—the only NBA title in that franchise’s history.

It’s worth noting that Drake was appointed as the Raptors’ “new global ambassador” in 2013. He also took part in redesigning the team’s image and clothing line in commemoration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary. To top it all off, he even bought himself his very own championship ring after the Raptors’ captured the NBA title in ’19.

All things considered, Drake has a ring while the Clippers are still chasing one.