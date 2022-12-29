Tom Brady Teases Possible Revenge Tour Ahead of Media Career

It seems that Tom Brady is keeping track of the haters throughout his storied career, after all.

The legendary quarterback discussed handling false media narratives on a recent episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, saying, “most people don’t have all the information and there’s some bias with that.”

“A lot of people, they’re just trying to fill the airwaves and fill time and fill space,” he added. “Not that they don’t have a credible opinion, it might not be credible to me, but for them it’s credible and you respect the things that are positive, you respect the things that are negative. You may not agree with them, but that’s just part of this job.”

NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth is the latest media personality to take aim at Brady, comparing his performance against the Cardinals to LeBron James missing a layup. Brady did acknowledge the comment from the analyst, and in response, the quarterback made sure to highlight his looming broadcast deal with Fox once he retires—whenever that may be.

“I’m gonna get a chance to cover some games here shortly, at some point,” Brady said on his podcast. “So maybe I get a chance to fire back at everyone else. That’s natural for a commentator to have his opinion. Whether you agree with it or not, that’s just an opinion.”

Brady is a free agent this offseason, and his remarks come on the heels of his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, telling Mackenzie Salmon on USA Today‘s Sports Seriously that the broadcasting gig may be the quarterback’s “best option” next season.

“He’s a free agent, he can weigh out whatever option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, we can be the tag team champions of the world.”

Whatever media revenge tour Brady has planned may yet be put on hold: Tampa Bay is first in the NFC South at 7–8 with two games to play.