JJ Watt Gave Cardinals’ Jesse Luketa Signed Jersey After Viral Message

JJ Watt’s retirement announcement was a surprise to many people, from the public to the Cardinals themselves. The spontaneous decision has led to some wild stories, including one involving rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa.

As Watt tells, Luketa tried FaceTiming Watt after the announcement after he had just gotten his wisdom teeth removed. Watt didn’t know what number was calling, so he didn’t answer, so Luketa sent a voice memo instead.

The message was difficult to understand as Luketa was still recovering from his surgery, but the result was the rookie asking Watt for a signed jersey. And, on Friday, that is exactly what he got.

Watt has made his mark as both one of the best defensive players of all time and one of the most generous players in the league, having done so much for fans and local communities. Therefore, it is not a surprise that he got Luketa a jersey and that he was so amused by the entire situation.