NC State’s Bryson Speas Says He Puts Mayo on Spaghetti During Bowl

NC State starting offensive lineman Bryson Speas recorded a hit for the ESPN telecast ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday in which he revealed a highly controversial opinion on the use of mayonnaise.

Coming out of a commercial break early in the second quarter, Speas made the comment that was sure to make some viewers cringe.

“I’m Bryson Speas. I play offensive line. I’m a senior here at NC State. I do like mayonnaise, and I like to put it on spaghetti,” Speas said as he looked away from the camera with a smile.

Spaghetti?!

That surely isn’t every fan’s cup of tea. But perhaps it is the secret to the success of Speas, who after an accomplished career as a starter at NC State has his sights set on an NFL future.

NC State fell to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 16–12, to finish the season with an 8–5 record.