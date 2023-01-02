Ohio State’s Missed Field Goal Started in 2022, Ended in ’23

It might have been the most perfectly timed moment in college football history—unless you’re an Ohio State fan.

College football fans watched the Peach Bowl between the Buckeyes and Georgia go down to the final seconds of regulation and the final seconds of calendar year 2022. Down 42-41 with eight seconds to go in the national semifinal game, Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles lined up to attempt a potential winning field goal just as the ball start to drop in New York City’s Times Square to ring in the new year.

A video posted on Twitter shows the kick going airborne in 2022, and landing wide left in ’23.

The miss ended Ohio State’s season, started the new year, and sent Georgia to its second CFP national championship game in a row. You just can’t make this stuff up.

Georgia (14-0) will face TCU (13-1) on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET for the national championship.