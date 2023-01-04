NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant

Chris Simms’s takes on the NFL MVP race have created a stir on social media in recent weeks, and now Simms is firing back.

The NFL analyst previously made a comment stating that quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow should be ahead of Jalen Hurts in the NFL’s MVP race. Simms said believes that the Eagles would still perform at a high level without their star QB while the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals would suffer.

“If you put [Eagles backup quarterback] Gardner Minshew [in for] the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good,” Simms said.

However, with Hurts out due to a shoulder injury and Gardner Minshew II in as the team’s signal caller, Philadelphia has hit its first lull of the season. In the Eagles’ last two games, Minshew has thrown for 663 yards, three touchdowns with three interceptions in losses to the Cowboys and most recently to the Saints on Sunday.

Simms did not hold back after seeing one of ESPN’s Instagram accounts take a jab at his take.

“Jalen Hurts makes them better—I know that!” Simms said. “F--- you, ‘SportsCenter’ Instagram for putting it out there again for the third time in like three weeks, f--- off. Really, f--- off. Seriously. They didn’t put my quote from after the Cowboys game, but they’re gonna wait till the game yesterday.”

After Simms’s expletive-filled rant, he challenged the global sports network to let him make his voice heard on its flagship show.

“Let’s have a f---king conversation if you really want to get into this, ‘SportsCenter,’’ Simms said. “Invite me on, ESPN, you scared little babies They’re scared. They don’t want any piece of me.”

It sounds like the NBC Sports analyst is ready to defend his take, hot as it might be.