Chad Johnson Calls for Bengals ‘Coin Toss’ Touchdown Celebrations Sunday

The Bengals are playing under strange circumstances Sunday vs. the Ravens thanks to the NFL’s modified playoff rules. A win would lock them into hosting a playoff game, but a loss brings into play a coin flip between Baltimore and Cincinnati to decide who hosts a game.

Therefore, one of the Bengals’ most famous ex-players has a clever idea for a touchdown celebration for Cincinnati. Chad Johnson said on twitter the team should mimic a coin flip every time the offense scores a touchdown.

“Dear Bengals players, if you love me the way I love you guys when you score tomorrow someone has to flip a coin as their celebration and call tails,” he said.

When he was one of the best receivers in the league, Johnson was known for his creative touchdown celebrations. He had different dances, used the football as a prop and even put on a fake Hall of Fame gold jacket once.

There is no better person to ask for celebration advice than Johnson, and if the Bengals pull out the “coin toss” celebration, we now know who to thank.